A teenager on a skateboard assaulted an elderly woman in Cornwall while trying to take her skateboard.

The woman, who is in her 80s, suffered injuries to her face during a struggle for her bag.

Devon and Cornwall Police have today (June 8) issued an appeal for information over the incident, which happened at around 10.30am on Tuesday 24 May.

Police say the woman was walking near the junction of Belle Vue Lane and Belle Vue Avenue in Bude town centre when she was knocked over by the teenager, who tried to steal her handbag.

The boy then ran from the scene empty-handed, leaving the victim on the ground.

Police say the suspect is white, aged 16-17, with short fair hair. He was wearing a red jacket, trousers, and possibly a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/047060/22.