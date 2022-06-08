Fire crews were called to a boat fire at Hayle Harbour in Cornwall during the early hours of Tuesday 7 June, and fought to bring it under control.

They were alerted just after 3am and found the small vessel 'well alight'. They were able to extinguish the flames with the help of breathing apparatus, a hose reel jet, and thermal imaging cameras.

A spokesperson for Hayle Emergency Services Community Station said: "Hayle crew responded to 999 call regarding boat on fire within the Harbour.

"Upon arrival team found small vessel well alight, two breathing apparatus teams using hose reel jet & thermal imaging cameras successfully extinguished the fire."