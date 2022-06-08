Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a crash on the A390 in Lostwitheil on Friday 20 May.

The family of Denise Yeo say she was a 'beautiful wife', loving, proud and devoted mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend to so many.

Her family said: “She was loved by so many and has left family and friends devastated and heartbroken at her loss. Always in our hearts, so cruelly taken from us."

Mrs Yeo had been driving a white Citroen DS and collided with a green Ford Fiesta at the junction for Braddock Church at around 3pm.

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where she later died.

Her family added: “We politely request privacy at this very difficult time.”