Skip to content

Heartboken family pays tribute to 'beautiful wife' who died after Lostwitheil crash

Tributes paid to Denise Yeo who died following a collision on the A390 Credit: Family Handout

Tributes have been paid to a woman who died following a crash on the A390 in Lostwitheil on Friday 20 May.

The family of Denise Yeo say she was a 'beautiful wife', loving, proud and devoted mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and friend to so many.

Her family said: “She was loved by so many and has left family and friends devastated and heartbroken at her loss. Always in our hearts, so cruelly taken from us."

Mrs Yeo had been driving a white Citroen DS and collided with a green Ford Fiesta at the junction for Braddock Church at around 3pm.

Child in hospital after collision between car and scooter in Bridgwater
Serious assault leaves man with broken jaw and fractured eye sockets in Plymouth

She was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where she later died.

Her family added: “We politely request privacy at this very difficult time.”