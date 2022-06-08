People traveling to Glastonbury Festival by train could run into severe delays due to a rail strike scheduled for the first day of the event.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators will walk out on Thursday 23 June - the day most festival-goers arrive at Glastonbury.

It has been dubbed the biggest railway strike in a generation. Organisers say it is due to disputes over pay and jobs.

They are also striking on 21 and 25 June which makes it the biggest outbreak of industrial action in the industry in a generation.

Great Western Railway (GWR) - the provider which brings people to the West Country - is among 13 rail operators involved in the strike action.

GWR spokesman Dan Panes said: "We're going to have significant disruption across the whole of the railway in the UK because of these RMT strikes.

"Glastonbury is one event, it's the last week of schoolkids' GCSEs, the first of those sat in two years. So lots of people will have to be changing their plans as a result of the RMT's announcement."

In 2019 - the last year the festival took place - more than 8,500 people passed through Castle Cary railway station, which is the closest to the site.

Great Western Railway trains take people into Castle Cary station and a bus takes them from there into the festival.

The strikes are taking place due to growing rows over pay and job losses.

The RMT said rail staff who worked through the pandemic were facing pay freezes and hundreds of job cuts - leading to union members voting overwhelmingly for action last month.

Brendan Kelly, a Regional Organiser for RMT said: "Whenever a national strike of this nature takes place it will impact on events in society. That's unavoidable I think.

"You could pick any week in the year probably you'd have other events that were going to be scheduled for that week. So it's not targeting, it's not a particular reason.

"We have a mandate. We did go into negotiations to see if there was a way forward. Those have not been successful sadly. The industry have not come forward with anything favourable really."