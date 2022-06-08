Man admits attacking police officers during 'shameful' Bristol riot

A man has admitted attacking police officers during a riot in Bristol last year.

Gopal Clarke, from Kingswood, pleaded guilty to a charge of violent disorder moments before he was due to stand trial for riot at Bristol Crown Court on Monday (6 June).

Footage examined during the investigation showed the 24-year-old kicking officers on multiple occasions during the incident as well as throwing an object at them from close range and forcibly taking one of their batons with the help of another member of the public.

Det Supt James Riccio said: “Gopal Clarke, like many of those who have already appeared at court charged in connection with the shameful events in Bristol last spring, has admitted his conduct was criminal.

“He violently attacked police officers with the very equipment they carried to protect themselves as they tried to maintain public order.

He added: “Many of those officers feared for their safety as they tried to contain the likes of Clarke and many subsequently went home to their families injured.

“Such behaviour will never be tolerated and his admission of guilt is likely a result of the compelling evidence investigators have compiled against him.”

His sentencing is due for 28 July.