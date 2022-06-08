A woman in her 20s suffered serious injuries after she was kicked in the head during an assault in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the attack which happened outside the Hope and Anchor pub in Lower High Street, Shirehampton, at around midnight on Friday 20 May.

The incident has left her with facial injuries which require ongoing treatment.

In an appeal issued today (8 June), police described the offender as a white man, in his 30s, with a tanned complexion, around 5ft 6ins, of muscular build, with short brown hair.

PC Alys Lynett said: “This was a very nasty assault on a woman which has left her with some significant facial injuries.

“We believe there will be people in the local area with information, as well as people who were at the pub that night who’ll be able to help us identify this man.

“If you recognise him from the description we’ve given, or if you saw any part of this incident, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222123325.”