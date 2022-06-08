New wave of excitement as the sea suit gains popularity among women in Plymouth

The 'sea suit' inspired by an Iranian athlete who needed to cover up her body to complete, has become very popular with women in Plymouth.

The suit was designed by students at Falmouth University and Plymouth collage of Art. The initial idea was to create a cultural piece that would be figure hiding.

Bryony Lewis said: "The design itself means it shouldn't conform to the body so you should be able to wear a wetsuit or swimsuit underneath."

When the suit was offered to the general public they found that the suit was popular with women who didn't feel comfortable wearing other types of swimsuit.

Amira Patel from The Wunderlust Woman told ITV West Country: "The way that it's done with the pattern it's got the optical illusion where you can't see your body shape, things like that are so important to some women.

The suit is making women feel more confident with their bodies

It's not just muslim women, it's women in general that have certain or different issues.

The suit is giving women confidence to do things they would not get up to. Sabinah Janally said: "It will just make it more comfortable, it will make us feel like we're part of something.

"it will mean that we have the confidence to go supping (paddle boarding) or surfing or go sea swimming without having to wear swimming costumes which we're not used to.

"It means that we can enjoy the port to its maximum without being self conscious or feeling like we're not being culturally inappropriate".