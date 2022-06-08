A man in his 20s was left with serious injuries including a broken jaw and fractured eye sockets after a serious assault in Plymouth.

The incident happened in the early hours of May 23 on North Hill, Mutley and Devon and Cornwall Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to identify, appealing for the public's help.

The victim had to be taken to hospital after being attacked by two men, who kicked and punched him in the unprovoked assault.

Anyone who recognises the man in the picture or has information to assist the investigation is asked to contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by telephone on 101, quoting crime reference CR/044117/22.