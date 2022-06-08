A third teenager has been arrested after Plymouth Argyle's stadium was broken into and badly damaged by a tractor.

Devon and Cornwall Police have today (June 8) issued an update saying a teenage boy who is under the age of 16 has been arrested on suspicious of burglary. He has been released while enquiries continue.

It is estimated thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused at Home Park when a tractor - which is usually used by the grounds team - was driven over the pitch in the early hours of Sunday 5 June.

It comes after two teenagers were arrested yesterday (June 7) on suspicion of burglary. They have also been released under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/048962/22.