Two people are missing and a further two have been taken to hospital after a boat capsized in Okehampton.

Emergency services were called to Roadford Lake in Lewdown at around 1.30pm today (8 June) following reports that a boat had capsized in the water.

A number of people were reported to have been on the boat at the time.

The two people that were rescued from the water were taken to Derriford Hospital for treatment. Their conditions are not confirmed.

A number of people were reported to be in the boat when it capsized on the lake. Credit: ITV

A further two people remain missing and searches are ongoing.

Two people were safely recovered from the water and have been checked over and discharged by paramedics at the scene. Next-of-kin have been informed.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene including police, ambulance, fire, the air ambulance, coastguard and search and rescue teams.

Those travelling in the group were all adults and believed to be from Devon.

The boat is being secured and the scene is being managed by police.

A road closure has been put in place at the activity centre to allow access for the relevant services.

