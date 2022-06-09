A377 near Exeter closed both ways following lorry fire

The A377 near Exeter is blocked in both directions after a large vehicle fire.

Emergency services were called to Alphington Road at just before 12pm today (9 June) where they found an HGV alight.

The driver compartment was found detached from the trailer which contained electrical waste.

Smoke can still be seen blowing across the road from the A30 Alphington Junction to Sainsbury Petrol Station, fire crews have confirmed.

Ide roundabout is also closed and road users have been advised to find alternative routes for their journeys.

Devon and Cornwall Roads Policing Team says this closure will continue for the 'foreseeable future' as the lorry's load keeps reigniting.

A spokesperson from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue said: "The smoke is not currently affecting the A30 but there is heavy traffic due to the incident.

"We're firefighting with two breathing apparatus and one main jet, and using one fog spike."

Residents living nearby have been advised to stay out of the smoke and close their windows.