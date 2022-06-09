A six-year-old boy has helped save two holiday-makers trapped on Star Beach near Trevaunance Cove in Cornwall.

The quick-thinking youngster spotted two people waving for help and realised they were cut off by the tide.

He told his parents who called 999 to alert the Coastguard.

Minutes later St Agnes RNLI lifeboat was launched to assist the pair who were stuck below the cliffs on Star Beach.

Volunteer RNLI helm, Rich Draisey, said: "Star Beach is a classic cut-off spot because it is tucked in below the cliffs and people do not see that the tide has already come in around the corner.

"Thanks to Sam’s awareness and his parents’ timely call to the emergency services, we were able to bring the casualties safely to shore."

Sam has said he is now keen to develop his water safety skills and is due to join St Agnes Surf Lifesaving Club later this summer.