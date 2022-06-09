Police are investigating after shop staff were threatened during a robbery at a food store in Bristol.

A man walked into the Better Foods Store, on Sevier Street in St Werburghs on Thursday 26 May, and stole almost £100 worth of vegan chocolate.

Officers with Avon and Somerset Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to.

He is described as white, of slim build with short, brown hair and a beard, and wearing a denim jacket and grey jogging bottoms.

Anyone who recognises the man, or who has information that could assist the investigation is being asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference number 5222124652.