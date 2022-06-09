Disqualified Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) candidate Jonathon Seed will no longer face legal action after he was charged with making a false declaration in the nomination papers.

Jonathon Seed, aged 63, was elected as Wiltshire's PCC in May 2021 but withdrew after an old driving conviction came to light.

The Conservative candidate was subsequently charged with making a false declaration in the nomination papers and had been due to go on trial in July 2022. He denied the allegations.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has now revealed the charge has been dropped, saying there is insufficient evidence to prosecute.

A CPS spokesperson said: “We have a duty to keep cases under continuing review and, following a further review, we concluded that there was insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction.”

Mr Seed won the 2020 Wiltshire PCC election - which was eventually held in May this year after a delay through Covid-19 - but withdrew.