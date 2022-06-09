Man arrested in Gloucestershire charged with terrorism offences

A man who was arrested in Gloucestershire has been charged in connection with terrorism offences relating to extreme right wing ideology.

Oliver Riley, 18, from The Meadows, Watlington, Oxfordshire was arrested by the Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) on 12 October 2021.

Riley, was charged on Wednesday (7 June) with possessing material that could be used in a terrorist attack.

He was also charged with sending and electronic communications network a message that was grossly offensive.

He was released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on 28 June.

The police said: "Every year thousands of reports from the public help us tackle the terrorist threat."

They urge people to report anything that looks suspicious to police in confidence or on the government website.