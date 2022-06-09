Plymouth Argyle to give 100,000 free meals to children in the city

Plymouth Argyle's new badge will not be a sponsor - but instead the club will run a new community action campaign to help address child poverty in the city.

The football club has teamed up with Ginsters to provide 100,000 free meals to children in poverty over the course of the next season.

The new campaign, called Project 35, aims to highlight the fact that 35% of children are reported to be living in poverty in some parts of Plymouth.

Project 35 will adorn the front of Argyle's men’s, women’s and Academy shirts for the duration of the 22/23 season.

Plymouth Argyle Community Trust's Dwain Morgan told ITV News West Country the club had begun outreach work during the pandemic, working with people who were isolated and youth work and said they wanted to expand this.

Project 35 logo Credit: ITV News West Country

He said: "We want to raise the profile of food insecurity around poverty and deprivation in general.

"We want it to be that conversation starter that gives people a drive and a motivation to make positive change themselves.

"Having that on the front of a shirt, on the Argyle kits, is only going to improve that and it's our way of making a sustained commitment post pandemic to say 'look, One Argyle are here to drive serious change and help people that are most in need'."

A wide range of food poverty initiatives will take place throughout the lifespan of Project 35 including providing free meals for children from deprived areas during school holidays.

The project will also give out weekend hampers and dedicated food appeals will happen at Argyle matches throughout the season, alongside permanent food donation points being introduced at Home Park.

In addition, Project 35 will support families most affected by poverty with additional educational and pastoral care.