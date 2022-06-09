Two bodies have been found after a boat capsized on a lake in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police were first called to Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, on Wednesday afternoon (8 June).

A major operation was launched after it was determined that six people had fallen into the water at around 1.30pm.

Two people were pulled from the water and treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

Two others were taken to Derriford Hospital after being rescued - one remains in critical condition while the other has since been discharged.

The boat capsized on Roadford Lake Credit: ITV

Two people remained missing and police have now confirmed two bodies have been recovered from the water today (9 June).

Formal identification has not taken place but the families of the missing individuals have been informed of the development.

Chief Superintendent Dan Evans said: “This is an extremely distressing incident and our thoughts are with all of those involved and their loved ones, who we are working closely with to offer help and support wherever we can.

“Every effort has been made to locate the two people who remained unaccounted for as fast as possible.

“Tragically, we can confirm that the bodies of two people were located and recovered this afternoon. Our priority is to support their families.”

The search operation involved s pecialist equipment both in and over the water, on land and with drones. No other boats were involved in the incident.