Watch Chief Superintendent Dan Evans issues statement at the scene of the incident

A search is ongoing for two people who have been missing for almost 24 hours after a boat capsized on a lake near Okehampton.

Six people fell into the water when a boat capsized on Roadford Lake in Lewdown at around 1.30pm yesterday (8 June).

Two people were pulled from the water and treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

The area has been cordoned off while search teams try to find the two missing people Credit: ITV West Country

Two others were taken to Derriford Hospital after being rescued. One of those people remains in critical condition while the other has since been discharged.

The other two people are still missing.

Devon and Cornwall Police say they are supporting the families of all those involved.

The lake will remain closed for public access for the foreseeable future and road closures are in place at the activity centre to allow access for the relevant emergency services.

Multiple agencies were called to the scene at around 1.30pm yesterday (June 8) including police, ambulance, fire, the air ambulance, coastguard and search and rescue teams.