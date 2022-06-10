An activity centre in Devon remains closed after two disabled people died when a boat capsized.

The incident happened on Roadford Lake, near Okehampton, on Wednesday afternoon (8 June).

Six people fell into the water, two of whom were treated by ambulance crews at the scene.

Two others were taken to hospital - one has since been discharged while the second remains in critical condition.

A huge search operation was launched for the remaining two people, but two bodies were found yesterday (9 June).

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch has launched an investigation into the incident.

In a statement issued this morning (10 June), the charity which operates the activity centre on the lake, South West Lakes, issued a statement.

It said: "All of us at South West Lakes are shocked and saddened by the tragic events at Roadford Lake this week.

"Our thoughts are very much with those affected, their families and friends.

"We are very grateful to the emergency services for their swift response and very proud of the way our team assisted with the rescue.

"Roadford Lake Activity Centre remains closed until further notice while we assist the authorities with their enquiries."

