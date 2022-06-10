Bristol Airport launches recruitment push after weeks of travel chaos

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report

Bristol Airport has launched a recruitment drive in an attempt to tackle staff shortages which have been contributing to long delays for passengers.

There are more than 150 job vacancies at the airport in a range of departments.

It comes amid weeks of travel chaos for passengers, with long queues stretching outside of the terminal building and cancelled flights causing issues.

300,000 passengers used Bristol Airport in nine days

It has seen the airport apologise multiple times, as passengers have been urged not to arrive too early to their flights as this is adding to pressure.

On Thursday 9 June, the airport held a jobs fair in a bid to tackle staffing issues.

An airport spokesperson said: “The third jobs fair was a success with hundreds of people attending – candidates are now completing the interview and selection process.”

People director at Bristol Airport Debbie Hartshorn said: "We are doing everything we can to ease the customer journey.

"We have non-operational colleagues working in the operations to support, but clearly as we can fill these vacancies it takes the strain of those who are doing everything they can to keep the operation successful."

There are part-time and full-time roles available, with roles such as retail, car hire and food and beverages all going at the airport.

Anna Bakhun, from Ukraine, is hoping to get a job at Bristol Airport Credit: ITV

Anna Bakhun came to the UK from Ukraine with her son two months ago and attended the jobs fair at Bristol Airport.

She told ITV News: "I really love planes so I have always wanted to work somewhere where I can see planes a lot, and somewhere where I can help people.

"I really love customer service."