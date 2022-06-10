A man in his 80s who died in a crash on the A30 in Cornwall has been named by police.

Thomas Andrews, 84, died when the silver Land Rover Discovery he was driving was involved in a crash near Victoria on Monday 30 May.

A female passenger was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police were notified at around 7.15pm and both carriageways of the A30 were closed to allow the Cornwall Air Ambulance to land.

A forensic investigation had been conducted and Devon and Cornwall Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information or dashcam footage should contact police via 101@dc.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting log 803 of 30/05/22.