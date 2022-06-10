A huge craft beer festival is returning to Bristol city centre this weekend.

The Bristol Craft Beer Festival 2022 will bring together a number of local breweries and a large variety of beers from across the UK and the world to taste.

The event will take place in the Lloyds Amphitheatre at Bristol's Harbourside on Friday and Saturday (10 and 11 June).

The Bristol breweries in attendance will be the St Werburghs-based Wiper & True and Arbor Ales from Easton.

Attendees will be able to chat to people from the breweries to find out about their favourite craft beers.

Other craft beer companies revered amongst the craft beer community like North Brewing Co from Leeds, Hackney Brewery and New Zealand Beer Collective will be at the event.

Accompanying the beer will be a host of DJs who will reflect Bristol's diverse music scene.

Music legends DJ Spoony and Beardyman will join Bristol’s Saffron Records to provide themusical entertainment over the two-day festival.

DJ Spoony is widely considered one of the godfathers of the UK garage scene.

Music and DJs will be a big part of the festival.

The festival will also showcase food vendors and chefs from in and around the city.

The line-up of local chefs includes a popular Bristol-based beer and cheese shop, Two Belly with their ‘The Cheese Guys’ food truck and Mexican street food operators, Little Taquero.

Food vans from popular Bristol restaurants will be at the harbourside venue.

Greg Wells, Bristol Craft Beer Festival founder said the festival will bring: "amazing brews, incredible food, music and atmosphere," to Bristol.

He said: "We’re really excited by this food line-up as we’ve got some Bristol favourites in there. Music-wise we are back with a bang this year with legends DJ Spoony and Beardyman, plus Bristol’s own Saffron Records.

"Get ready for two days of the best breweries from around the world, a mouth-watering food offering, a mega music line-up and the waterside location of Lloyds Amphitheatre and it’s an event you don’t want to miss,” he added.