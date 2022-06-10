Investigators have visited the scene of a "tragic" boating accident in Devon which left two disabled people dead.

Four others were rescued from the water after the incident, which happened on Roadford Lake near Okehampton at around 1.30pm on Wednesday (8 June).

Two people were treated at the scene while two others were taken to Derriford Hospital. One person has since been discharged while another remains in a critical condition.

A huge search was launched for the two missing people but sadly their bodies were recovered from the water around 24 hours after the incident.

In a statement issued today (10 June), The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) said is investigating the 'tragic accident'.

The Government agency said two disabled people were missing during the search, but has declined to comment on reports the victims were in wheelchairs at the time.

It also refused to say if investigators would look to determine whether they were strapped into the boat or were wearing buoyancy aids.

The MAIB said: "Our current focus is on gathering as much evidence as possible. This will include everything from the events on the day through to the boat’s design and construction.

"We are carrying out a safety investigation that will seek to establish the circumstances and causes of the accident and identify ways of preventing a similar accident occurring in the future.

"All lines of inquiry are open and being examined. Front and centre are considerations about whether any urgent safety information needs to be issued to the industry and operators.

"It is too early to say anything more, but if we do identify the need for urgent safety messages, these will be issued without delay."