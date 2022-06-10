Passengers travelling through Bristol Airport had to endure long queues again this morning (Friday 10 June), with people hitting out at 'truly awful' experiences.

Pictures posted on social media show a busy terminal in the early hours, with one user likening the airport to a 'zoo'.

Gary Cooper wrote: "Bristol Airport is like a zoo this morning. Forget check in/security, try getting a coffee or some breakfast. Truly truly awful."

Another person posted: "There isn’t room to even sit down anywhere. People are sat on floors. This ain’t a staffing issue - it’s a space issue. The airport has too many flights."

Danny Harris also complained, saying: "Worst experience ever trying to squeeze too many people through a tiny terminal. Little kid with us and no food or drink offer within waiting time before boarding."

It comes as at least seven easyJet flights have been cancelled today according to the airport's website, including trips to Krakow, Berlin, Amsterdam and Belfast.

The busy scenes peaked in the morning with passenger numbers passing through the terminal dying down as the day progressed.

A spokesperson for Bristol Airport said: “We appreciate the frustration experienced by customers early this morning and whilst the terminal was busy, security queue time did not exceed 30 minutes.

“The Bristol Airport team and our business partners are working hard to ensure all customers have a smooth and easy journey through the terminal.

"Each day over 80% of our customers experience less than a 20-minute security queue time, and a majority of customers wait an average 30 minutes for luggage it is only during peak flight operations we extend beyond this – we are focussed on improving the service levels to our customers throughout the day.”

The disruption follows weeks of issues at the airport, with officials partly blaming staff shortages on long waiting times. Some passengers were forced to queue outside the terminal to get through security.

Yesterday (June 9) the airport held a jobs fair in an attempt to fill the staffing shortage, with more than a hundred vacancies.

The statement from the airport added: “The third jobs fair was a success with hundreds of people attending – candidates are now completing the interview and selection process.”