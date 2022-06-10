A teenager has been arrested after a police dog and two officers spotted a group of people apparently breaking into a vehicle in the middle of the night.

Two PCs were on patrol in Cheltenham at 2am when they saw a burglary in progress on Thursday 9 June.

The group ran off when officers got closer, leaving tools, a crowbar, clothes and and gloves at the scene on Church Road in Leckhampton.

But PD Airin from Gloucestershire Police's dog unit supported the officers and, using scent from the discarded items, managed to find one person hiding in a garden.

A 17-year-old boy from Cheltenham was subsequently arrested on suspicion of dwelling burglary and going equipped. He has been released under investigation.

Officers searched the area and discovered that a property had been burgled, with two mountain bikes stolen.

Detectives are now asking for anyone who witnesses anything suspicious or has any information to get in contact, either online or by calling 101 and quoting incident number 26 of 9 June.

Information can also be passed on anonymously through independent charity CrimeStoppers, on 0800 555 111.