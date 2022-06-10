The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall visit the Royal Cornwall Show

Play Brightcove video

The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall were amongst the thousands of visitors to the Royal Cornwall Show in Wadebridge.

Prince Charles made his first visit to the Show in 1970 and has made regular visits over the past 50 years - the last being in 2018 - when he was accompanied by Camilla.

The Royal couple made the most of their visit with a shopping trip around the food and farming tent.

The royal couple met with local food and drinks company owners at the show. Credit: ITV

Ruth Warfield of Loveday Gin based in Falmouth served the Duke a taste of her grapefruit and cardamom infused tipple, and the Duke jokingly asked if he was only getting one glass.

She said: "He saw our gin and asked me for a Loveday and tonic and he was quite complimentary, he seemed to drink most of it!"

After last week's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Prince Charles was marking 70 years of his own in his role as the Duke of Cornwall, and was presented with a special harvest jug by potter Adrian Brough.

The special harvest jug was made by potter Adrian Brough. Credit: ITV

Brough said: "He really really liked it because he said he used to do some pottery when he was younger and he liked the fact that everything in it is from out of the ground in Cornwall."

Darren Hall from Food of the Gods Raw Chocolate sold the Duchess a bar of his minty variety.

"She bought our peppermint chocolate and I gave her a leaflet so if she wants to order some more she can get some from the website and she gets free postage and packaging as well," he said.

The Duke also took in an exhibition celebrating the Duchy of Cornwall Estate and met Cornwall's next generation of Young Farmers.

The Duchy exhibition highlighted some of the initiatives it's involved in, including its journey towards Net Zero as well as enhancing the natural environment.

As the owner of two rescue dogs herself, the Duchess of Cornwall took in the dog show - where she met Parson Russell Terrier Ten ten and his siblings.

A woman from North Devon shows the Duchess of Cornwall her Terriers. Credit: ITV

Tracey Sorrell, Ten Ten's Owner said: "She talked about them being real characters and gave them a fuss, and we were just really excited. She asked about Ten Ten who's actually my 100th puppy so he's very special, even more special now he's been touched by royalty."