Thousands of new jobs and homes promised for Bristol Temple Meads area

The promise of thousands of new homes and jobs in central Bristol has been made following the announcement of a £95 million investment.

The money from the government's Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities will be used to further regenerate Bristol Temple Quarter, surrounding Temple Meads railway station.

What's being called 'Bristol’s biggest ever regeneration project' will deliver up to 10,000 homes and 22,000 jobs with improved transport links connecting previously under-funded areas of the city.

The partnership between the West of England Combined Authority, Bristol City Council, Network Rail and Homes England will develop around 130 hectares - equivalent to about 182 football pitches - of brownfield land.

Levelling Up Minister Neil O’Brien MP said: “Building new homes in the places they are most needed and regenerating our towns and cities lies at the heart of the Government’s levelling up mission."

The money will also support the creation of three new or significantly improved station entrances planned to the north, south and east of Temple Meads.

This is what the southern entrance to Temple Meads could look like Credit: Network Rail

The new eastern entrance aims to make access easier from surrounding neighbourhoods and while linking to the new University of Bristol Temple Quarter Enterprise campus.

The West of England Metro Mayor, Dan Norris hailed the announcement as 'one of the most exciting regeneration projects in Europe'.

"Now we need to make sure that the buildings and infrastructure and the high skilled jobs we bring in, truly match our ambitions on tackling the climate emergency and use the skills of our amazingly talented workers to make this area something to be very proud of," he added.

While Marvin Rees, Mayor of Bristol, said the project was five years in the making and 'has brought forward a realistic, integrated vision to create a thriving new area of the city'.