Two men have been charged with murder after a biker died on the A38 near Plymouth, bringing the total number of charges to three.

The rider of a black Kawasaki motorbike - 59-year-old David Crawford - from Ivybridge in Devon died at the scene on Thursday 12 May.

Police previously charged Benjamin Parry, 42, from Devonport in Plymouth, with murder. He remains on remand awaiting trial.

Devon and Cornwall Police revealed today (June 10) that Thomas Pawley, 32, from Ivybridge, and Chad Brading, 36, from Plymouth, have now both been charged with murder.

Both men are due to appear before Plymouth Magistrates’ Court today (June 10).