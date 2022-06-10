After becoming Britain's biggest lottery winners, Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester could have spent their £184million fortune on a fleet of supercars but have instead opted for a second-hand Volvo estate, reports suggest.

The couple spent just £38,000 of their winnings on the understated vehicle, a grey Volvo V60.

The Sun reports their neighbours were not surprised at their 'sensible' and 'respectable' purchase.

One said: “They’re mega lottery winners but first and foremost they’re down-to-earth people who have worked hard their whole lives.

Joe and Jess Thwaite from Gloucester

“You might expect them to go and buy a Ferrari or a Bugatti. Instead of living the high life, they’re pressing ahead with their original plan to do the house up and make sure things are sorted as they’d planned originally.

“The couple are well liked by the neighbours and they want to make sure the house is put right.

“The fact that they’ve not splurged it all on sports cars or booze shows what great people they are.”

Joe and Jess Thwaite scooped a record-breaking £184,262,899 with a Lucky Dip ticket on the draw on Tuesday 10 May.

Joe, 49, a communications sales engineer, and Jess, 44, who runs a hairdressing salon both went to work on the day they found out about the win.

At the time of the win, the couple were asked about what they might spend the money on. Mr Thwaite replied: “I’m going to be rubbish at this because I’m not a great car person.

“My family is quite grumpy with me because I’m really boring with cars.

“This is new to me but I’m going to get something that does the job and is a big upgrade to my old little car that’s covered in dents.”