Police have issued a warning after two women were inappropriately touched in a park in Bath.

Two people in their thirties were 'touched on the bottom' by a man as they walked on a path through Kensington Meadows, near Ringswell Gardens.

The incidents happened between 2.30pm and 3.30pm on Sunday, 29 May.

Avon and Somerset Police are now looking to speak to anyone who recognises the description of the offender.

He is described as being a white man in his 60s or 70s, who is approximately 5ft 10ins tall and of athletic build.

Officers say he had white curly hair in a short ponytail, a beard and wore a blue checked shirt, with a black body warmer and dark jeans.

Anyone with any information about the man is being urged to contact police by calling 101 and giving the reference number 5222127312.