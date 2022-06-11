A huge sculpture will be burned to the ground on the final day of Glastonbury Festival.

The Burning Lotus has been created by artist Joe Rush. The 40ft high sculpture of a lotus flower has been made out of salvaged wood and canvas and will be in The Park area of Glastonbury Festival.

During the event, people will be able to write down memories or share images of people or situations they want to let go of.

"It may be people who died in the lockdown who were not properly said goodbye to," organiser Emily Eavis said.

"It may be failed business projects, may even be failed marriages, but the point is that all of these things will be focused on and then placed inside the Lotus."

The sculpture will then be burned to the ground at midnight on the Sunday of the festival.

Emily added: "While the flames roar up, the whole gear-driven inferno will be burnt to nothing and with this we will be able to let go and get some closure. A cathartic moment and one that many of us need."