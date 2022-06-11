New parking restrictions are being brought in at a leisure centre in Weston-super-Mare to stop people staying on the site in caravans.

North Somerset Council says there have been constant issues with unauthorised encampments in the car park of Hutton Moor Leisure Centre.

Now restriction barriers are being installed to stop vehicles higher than 2.1m tall - such as caravans and motorhomes - from accessing some parts of the car park.

The spaces at the front of the leisure centre will provide parking for vehicles over this size and will continue to provide disabled spaces and parent and child spaces. This area will be locked overnight with telescopic bollards.

Parking hoop barriers in certain areas will also add to the security of the site.

An automatic barrier towards the back of the existing car park will be the main access for deliveries for the leisure centre and adjacent hotel and restaurant.

Temporary signs are in place while the works are taking place with more permanent signs to follow.

North Somerset Council's executive member for neighbourhoods and community services Mike Solomon said: "We are having to introduce these measures to combat the constant issues the leisure centre has experienced of unauthorised encampments in the car park which cause issues for the leisure centre staff and users."