Police release images of 3 men after trouble following Exeter City game

Police are renewing their appeal to identify three men after trouble started following an Exeter City match.

Both Exeter fans and Port Vale supporters entered the field after the final whistle on March 7 with officers and stewards keeping them apart.

Devon and Cornwall Police say items were thrown including smoke bombs, bottles, coins and a metal spanner, all of which could have caused an injury.

Police are trying to identify the three males (pictured) that they think may be able to help with their investigation.