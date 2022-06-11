Popular Somerset festival returns to raise money for local charity

Play Brightcove video

Watch Ben McGrail's report from Chilthorne Domer

A Somerset charity hopes the return of its annual music festival near Yeovil will help it support children around the world.

School in a Bag runs Home Farm Festival in Chilthorne Domer which goes a long way to helping it promote education to thousands of young people.

When Piers Simon died in the 2004 Indian Ocean tsunami, his brother Luke was inspired to set up an appeal in his name to help other victims of disasters.

Eventually it evolved into School in a Bag which creates rucksacks full of educational supplies and sends them around the world from the charity’s base near Yeovil.

Piers Simon (right) with his brother Luke, who survived the 2004 Boxing Day tsunami and now runs School in a Bag Credit: School in a Bag

18 years on, its fifteenth Home Farm Festival has made a welcome return.

Whilst the event is the charity’s biggest annual fundraiser, organisers want people to enjoy it in its own right.

Events and marketing manager Zoë Fox, said: "You see School in a Bag stuff all around you and we have avenues that are lined by flags and all the flags that you see are actually countries that we’ve worked in. But there are still people here that are here because they’re festival-goers - it just happens to be a charity festival.

"They learn about the charity while they’re here, which is really nice. It’s obviously small compared to the likes of Glastonbury and Reading but the charity needs the income from events like this to be able to keep going."

Like all good festivals there is real variety at the event, including an illustrator doing live drawings to represent performers’ songs.

Over the years the event has raised over £500,000 for the charity, which helps it to operate and means donations go directly towards the bags.