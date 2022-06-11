West Cornwall businesses asked to check carpark and campsites for missing man

Businesses in West Cornwall are being asked to check their car parks and campsites as police grow increasingly concerned for a man missing from the Penzance area.

60-year-old Richard Mockford was last seen on 10 June.

He is described as a white male with short blonde hair, clean shaven and of slim build.

Sergeant Andrew Johnson from the Penzance sector said: “Our searches now encompass the wider area of West Cornwall including beaches, carparks and campsites. “We are issuing further images in the hope that this may lead to new information from the public, including a recent CCTV still of the car Richard would be driving, which is a silver Ford Mondeo Zetec TDCI with the number plate WK53 ZZP with a roof rack.

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for Mr Mockford's car Credit: Devon and Cornwall Police

Sergeant Andrew Johnson added: “We are also asking business owners in West Cornwall to check carparks and campsites in case Richard or his car is there. “Finally, if Richard is reading this appeal, please get in touch with us to let us know that you are safe and well.” If you have seen Richard Mockford, his car, or know of his current whereabouts, please call police on 999 quoting long number 249 10 June.