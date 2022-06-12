Appeal for 'vital witness' to serious Somerset crash

Avon and Somerset Police are trying to trace a driver that they think may have seen a serious collision in Pensford this weekend.

The crash happened just outside Bristol on Saturday 11 June around 4:15pm in Stanton Road.

A woman was taken to hospital and police say is in a life-threatening condition.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and for failing a roadside drugs test.

He was taken to hospital to be checked over as a precaution before being taken into custody.

Officers are now appealing for the driver of a silver car, who they think may be a vital witness to come forward as soon as possible.

They also want to speak to anyone else with information, or any relevant dash cam footage, which could assist with their investigation.

If you can help, please call Avon and Somerset Police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222138023.