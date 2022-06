Police have found a body in their search for a missing 60-year-old man from Penzance.

Officers were called to the Pendeen Cliff area of Pendeen Lighthouse around 2pm on Sunday 12 June.

Devon and Corwnall Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is to be prepared for the coroner.

The family of Richard Mockford, who was reported missing since Friday 10 June, have been informed of this development.