Watch Ben McGrail's report from Bridgwater

Bridgwater Carnival organisers are hoping to capitalise on the success of their Platinum Jubilee Pageant entry to sign up new volunteers.

November will see the return of the event and its special ‘Jubilation’ cart will be taking part in the parade. A drop in session was held in the town on Sunday 12 June for anyone who wants to help or raise money for charities and local groups.

The cart was one of the highlights of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant and made headlines around the world.

Bridgwater Carnival's 'Jubilation' cart took part in the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant Credit: Bridgwater Photographic Society

One week on in Bridgwater, 'carnivalites' are bursting with pride, including Tracy Martin, who performed on the cart, and Sue Duddridge, whose father marched in London on coronation day in 1953.

Sue said: "I’m so pleased and honoured that I’ve done what I’ve done. I’ve walked in my father’s footsteps - something that I’ve always wanted to do and I’ve done it. I’m really happy that it’s all over now and I can get back to normality!"

Tracy said: "It was amazing. It was just an absolute privileged moment to be doing something like that. When we first went out, the first break in the music and the immense crowd and the cheer - it was just like ‘wow, this is going to be something special’."

Carnival is a way of life in Bridgwater. Mike Crocker is President of the event and he says the exposure they’ve had during the jubilee will benefit them in the autumn.

He said: "A lot of interest has been shown. We’ve just acquired another grandstand and tickets are flying out all over the place. All round the country, really."

Bridgwater Carnival regularly attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the town for its illuminated procession Credit: ITV News West Country

The first carnival for three years will take place on Guy Fawkes night. For organisers like Jonathan Walter, who is the collection officer, now is time to sign up volunteers to help.

He said: "We’re needing (them) for the traffic team, for marshalling, for the procession team. There’s things like car parks, events, the grandstand.

"We need a lot of volunteers - it’s a big event. It’s free to attend but we need the volunteers to help run the event, (to) make it safe and as good as it is. Without the volunteers there would not be a carnival."

The team held a drop in day on Sunday 12 June to sign people up and talk to local groups about chances for them to fundraise on the night. Visit the event's website to find out more.

The first carnival on 5 November will be the first time the now world famous cart will hit the streets of its home town alongside many other spectacular entries.