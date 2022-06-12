Man arrested for causing death by dangerous driving in Gloucestershire

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a motorcyclist died in a crash in Gloucestershire on Saturday (11 June).

Police were called to the High Street in Moreton in Marsh at around 8:30pm with a report of a collision involving a blue BMW car and a motorbike.

A man from the local area, in his 50s, died at the scene.

Gloucestershire Police say his next of kin and the coroner have been informed. One man, the driver of the car, aged 34 and from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time. The driver of the car was uninjured. Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police. Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 431 of 11 June.