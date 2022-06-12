Man dies after being hit by van near Swindon

A man has died after being fatally hit by a van near Swindon.

Wiltshire Police say they were called to the A419 near Blunsdon around 7:30am on Sunday 12 June.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said: "His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with his family and friends - we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time."

The driver of a van, a 20-year-old man from Kidderminster, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and suspicion of drug driving.

The southbound carriageway of the A419 currently remains closed between Cricklade and the Blunsdon junction to allow collision investigators to examine the scene.

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dash cam are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597 quoting log number 95 (12/06).