Two shotguns found in Swindon Park

Two shotguns have been discovered by police in a park in Swindon.

Specialist officers carried out the search of Westlea Park in the town following the discovery of the first gun on Friday.

During the search a second shotgun and a number of shotgun shells were found.

It is believed that these were discarded after being stolen during a recent burglary.

Detective Inspector Lucy Thorne said: “We are grateful to the members of the public who called us immediately to alert us to these discarded items. “It goes without saying that leaving firearms in a public area is incredibly irresponsible. Having conducted a thorough search we are now confident that the area is now safe and there is no ongoing threat. “I would like to thank the local community for their support and patience.” Wiltshire Police are advising members of the public to always call 999 if they find any kind of discarded weapon or suspicious device.

They advise not to touch it - and to warn others to stay away.