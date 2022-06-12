Improvement work at St George Park in Bristol has been delayed due to poor weather.

Bristol City Council started the project in November last year, setting out to create a new amphitheatre and repair the wall around the pond.

The £400,000 project was due to take six months but the project is now not expected to be complete until July.

A large section of the park has been cordoned off to allow construction to take place.

The council has apologised for the inconvenience caused for people who use St George Park.

A large area of the lake has been fenced off while the work takes place

In a statement, a spokesperson said: " Construction work to the lake edge walls including improvement to the land drainage to the south side of the lake and new access covers to the inlet at the east end of the lake are now complete.

"At the south west corner of the lake, the building of the dipping platform has started.

"The wetland areas have been created and will be planted with wetland plants and shrubs in the coming weeks. Bird and bat boxes are also due to be installed on the lake island.

“Work on the amphitheatre is underway, however due to poor weather conditions and issues experienced with the desilting of the lake it has fallen slightly behind schedule.

“New benches and information and interpretation boards are being installed around the lake as part of the work to renew the footpaths.

“We expect the extensive improvements to St George’s Park to be finished by early July, with the majority of features completed before then.”

The delays to the work are not a shock. A council statement released just before the start of the work said:

"We've allowed more time for bad weather, because we're doing the work in winter, and early spring".