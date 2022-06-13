A motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash near Barnstaple on Saturday (June 11).

Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the B3230, Plaistow Mills near Muddiford shortly after 7pm.

Only one vehicle was involved in the collision and the driver, a 30-year-old local man, suffered multiple serious injuries and was airlifted to Derriford hospital for treatment.

He was riding a Silver Honda CB600 Hornet motorcycle, travelling northbound towards Ilfracombe.

The road had to be closed while officers investigated the scene of the crash. It has since been reopened.

Police are appealing for any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision and anyone with information which may assist the investigation to contact 101 quoting log 754 11/6/22.