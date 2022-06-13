Bristol gig-goer Big Jeff 'very seriously' injured in house fire

A man famous for attending record numbers of music performances around Bristol has been "very seriously" injured in a house fire.

Jeff Johns, or 'Big Jeff' as he has affectionately become known, was caught in a fire at his own home in Totterdown.

The 39-year-old was taken to a hospital in Swansea where he is in stable condition at a specialist burns unit.

His family have asked for people to keep Jeff in their thoughts and prayers at "this very difficult time."

Jeff's paintings were created in his kitchen in Totterdown and were shown at the Bristol Beacon. Credit: ITV

The prolific gig-goer turned his talents to art after the Coronavirus lockdowns. In February 2021 he opened an exhibition of his paintings which portray his struggles with anxiety.

The full details of his injuries are unknown. There has been an outpouring of support for Jeff across social media since he was injured in the house fire.

The gig-goer's facebook page released a statement announcing the incident, where his friends shared a playlist on Spotify - 'Play a record for Big Jeff'.