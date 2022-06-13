Driver dies after serious M5 crash in Devon

A man has died after a serious crash on the M5 in Devon on Sunday (June 12).

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 11:50am after two vehicles collided on the southbound carriageway between junction 27 (Tiverton) and 28 (Cullompton).

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were unharmed, while the driver of the second vehicle was airlifted to hospital. He has since died.

Police say they are continuing their efforts to locate and inform his next of kin, and an investigation is underway.

Anyone with any information, or who may have dash cam footage is being asked to contact 101@dc.polcie.uk quoting log number 402 12 June.

The road was closed for several hours after the crash.