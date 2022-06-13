A man was caught by police riding down the hard shoulder of the M5 near Bristol on an e-scooter.

He was seen on the scooter on the motorway between Cribbs Causeway and Avonmouth.

The man decided to use the motorway while following his sat-nav to get him to work on the first day of his new job, according to police.

Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Team said the man was uninsured and without a licence, as it had been refused on medical grounds.

What are the rules on riding e-scooters?

E-scooters must have motor insurance, and anyone riding them must have the category Q entitlement on their driving licence.

It means private e-scooters remain illegal to use on public land. If you use a private e-scooter, y ou could face a fine, get penalty points on your licence and the e-scooter could be impounded.

The only e-scooters people can ride legally are those which are part of trial schemes, such as Voi scooters in the Bristol area.