E-scooter rider caught using hard shoulder of M5 to get to work
A man was caught by police riding down the hard shoulder of the M5 near Bristol on an e-scooter.
He was seen on the scooter on the motorway between Cribbs Causeway and Avonmouth.
The man decided to use the motorway while following his sat-nav to get him to work on the first day of his new job, according to police.
Avon and Somerset Roads Policing Team said the man was uninsured and without a licence, as it had been refused on medical grounds.
What are the rules on riding e-scooters?
E-scooters must have motor insurance, and anyone riding them must have the category Q entitlement on their driving licence.
It means private e-scooters remain illegal to use on public land. If you use a private e-scooter, you could face a fine, get penalty points on your licence and the e-scooter could be impounded.
The only e-scooters people can ride legally are those which are part of trial schemes, such as Voi scooters in the Bristol area.