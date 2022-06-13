Hundreds of people walked through the streets of the The Isles of Scilly as it celebrated its first ever Pride event.

The day of celebrations began with a procession through the town from the Bank to Holgates Green yesterday afternoon (12 June).

The day then continued with food and drink, live music from local bands and activities.

The day was filled with food and drink, live music from local bands, activities and games. Credit: Rachel Lewin

The Five Islands Academy hosted the day, which was largely planned by its students.

One student said they felt the day was important so LGBTQ+ people in the community could have the opportunity to celebrate Pride month.

"I think there may be a few people in the LGBT+ community on Scilly but they may not be able to get to the mainland to support it with other people", they said.

"So if Scilly does one then they can feel like they're with everyone else, doing the same as everyone else."

Alison Nimmo, a teacher at the academy and one of the coordinators of the student LGBTQ+ Alliance said the day was full of joy.

Organisers say there were people from all generations who came to the event Credit: Rachel Lewin

"We were absolutely thrilled that several hundred people turned out to support Scilly's first Pride event, representing all generations, across all five inhabited islands", she said.

"The most heart-warming aspect was simply the joyful atmosphere throughout the day, as people of all ages choose to gather in support of our LGBTQ+ community here on Scilly and around the world, and in particular, in support of our students at Five Islands Academy who set out to make Scilly Pride happen.

"Creating the first Scilly Pride brought together people from all around the community, from the students who led the way, to the passionate Council representatives, school staff, community members, organisations and businesses who stepped forward to help them make it happen.

Organisers said they were thrilled to see so many people turn out to celebrate the day Credit: Rachel Lewin

"With so many offers of support, preparation for the event became a really positive and important experience in itself for those involved.

"Ideas are already flooding in for next year's Scilly Pride, from a march with four different starting points across the islands, converging on St Mary's by boat, to a silent disco on the beach!"