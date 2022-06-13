Two cases of Monkeypox have been detected in the South West according to latest government data from June 8.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that nationally there were 320 cases. The data does not specify which parts of the South West have had confirmed cases.

It comes after several people in the South West were given a vaccine after being in close contact with a confirmed case on the disease.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

It usually takes between five and 21 days for the first symptoms of the infection to appear.

The first symptoms of monkeypox include:

a high temperature

a headache

muscle aches

back ache

swollen glands

shivering (chills)

exhaustion

A rash, which often begins on the face before spreading, usually appears one to five days after the first symptoms.

How do you catch monkeypox?

The virus enters the body through breaks in the skin, some of which may not be visible, and through the eyes, mouth, nose or other parts of the respiratory tract, which is thought to be the primary source of person-to-person contact.

It can also be spread through touching clothing, bedding or towels used by someone with the monkeypox rash, and through the coughs and sneezes of somebody with the infection.

Monkeypox is not usually easily passed on, it requires very close contact. Dr Sarah Jarvis told ITV News someone would "literally have to sneeze in your face" for the infection to spread.