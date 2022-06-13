A 41-year-old man has died after a collision on the A48 in Westbury this morning (June 13).

The road remains closed after the pedestrian, who is from the Forest of Dean, was died at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

Police were called to the collision involving a pedestrian and a Ford Transit van at 12.30am. The occupants of the van are not believed to be injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 and quote incident 14 of 13 June.