Police are searching for two prisoners who failed to return to HMP Leyhill in Gloucestershire.

Shawn Dibble, 44, was serving a sentence for burglary, theft, and robbery while Carl Perry, 37 was convicted for robberies.

The pair absconded from prison on Sunday evening (June 12).

Avon and Somerset Police describe Dibble as 5ft 9in, with a medium build, with brown hair, and blue eyes. It is believed he has links to Bristol.

Perry is also described as 5ft 9in, with a slim build, short brown hair at the sides and brown eyes. He is believed to have links to the Midlands.

The 37-year-old has tattoos on both arms and a missing upper front tooth.

The force is warning people not to approach either of the men if they are spotted, and to call 999 and quote the log number 5222138847.

Alternatively, members of the public are advised to call 101 with any other details.